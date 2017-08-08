Trump appeals to loyalists as support slips, agenda stalls

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is trying to combat new weakness in his Republican base and re-energize his staunchest supporters after months of White House backbiting and legislative failures.

White House officials have been urging the president to fire up his efforts on immigration and other agenda items favored by conservatives, evangelicals and working-class whites who propelled him to the Oval Office. The president has increased his media-bashing via Twitter and staged rallies hoping to marshal his base to his defense.

On Monday, he lashed out at Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal in multiple tweets after the lawmaker expressed support for a special counsel’s probe of Trump’s associates’ links to Russia.

The surge underscores Trump’s shaky political position not yet seven months into his presidency.