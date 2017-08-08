The Latest: Kipruto wins another steeplechase for Kenya

LONDON (AP) — The Latest from the world championships (all times local):

9:25 p.m.

Conseslus Kipruto secured Kenya another gold medal in the steeplechase with an unmatchable kick over the final 300 meters, leaving him enough of a gap to celebrate exuberantly down the final stretch.

Kipruto easily held off Soufiane El Bakkali to win in 8 minutes, 14.12 seconds, .37 seconds ahead of the Moroccan.

Evan Jager of the United States, who led much of the way, took bronze. He had been favored to break the Kenyan dominance in the event.

Kenyan or Kenyan-born runners have won the steeplechase at the world championships and the Olympics every time since 1987, when Joshua Kipkemboi fell in the final of the world championships and Italian rival Francesco Panetta went on to win.

9:15 p.m.

Isaac Makwala, who was kept out of the final of the 400 meters at the world championships for medical reasons, insists he is not sick and should have been allowed to compete.

“It is with a bleeding heart that I formally announce that I will not be part of the 400m final,” Makwala posted on his Facebook page. “I still maintain I am not sick.

“I shall rise again,” wrote Makwala, who can still be part of the Botswanan 4×400 relay team this weekend.

8:45 p.m.

The lunge at the line which helped Tori Bowie win gold in the 100 meters on Sunday has kept her out of the 200 at the world championships.

Although Bowie warmed up for the 200 heats, she was still too sore to compete. Pulling out was also a precaution to get ready for the 4×100 relay this weekend.

“Tori Bowie has withdrawn from the 200 meters as she continues to recover from her fall at the conclusion of the women’s 100-meter final Sunday evening,” the U.S. track federation said in a statement. “Her condition will continue to be evaluated to assess her readiness for the 4×100 relay.”

8:30 p.m.

Barbora Spotakova of the Czech Republic won the gold medal in the javelin a decade after her last world title.

The 36-year-old two-time Olympic champion won gold at the 2012 London Games and then took a break from competition to become a mother. Now she is back with another gold after a winning throw of 66.76 meters.

Li Lingwei took silver with a toss of 66.25 meters, while Chinese teammate Lyu Huihui got bronze with a throw of 65.26.

Olympic champion Sara Kolak of Croatia was fourth at 64.95.

8:25 p.m.

Defending champion Dafne Schippers of the Netherlands set the early standard in the 200-meter heats at the world championships, jogging across the line and still winning in the best qualifying time of 22.63 seconds.

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson of Jamaica is not competing in the 200 this week, but Olympic 400 champion Shaunae Miller-Oibo of the Bahamas is. She won her heat in 22.69, the second fastest time on a chilly night at the Olympic Stadium.

Tori Bowie of the United States, who won the 100-meter title on Sunday, was a surprise withdrawal.

4:40 p.m.

Isaac Makwala has pulled out of the 400-meter final with a stomach bug that has hit a handful of athletes at world championships.

The sprinter from Botswana was expected to be the main challenger to South Africa’s Wayde Van Niekerk at both 200 and 400 meters.

Makwala pulled out of the 200-meter heats on Monday. Earlier today, he posted on Facebook that he was feeling very well. But about five hours before the 400-meter final, the IAAF announced he was pulling out of the race.

4:25 p.m.

A stomach bug has stopped Isaac Makwala in the middle of his best season so far.

Last month, the Botswanan became the first man to run 200 meters under 20 seconds and 400 under 44 seconds on the same day at a meet in Madrid.

He also has the top time over 200 this season (19.77 seconds) and has the third-best mark in the 400.

At the world championships, he was considered to be the main challenger for Wayde Van Niekerk over the two distances, where both men had been seeking a rare 200-400 double.

4:15 p.m.

Isaac Makwala was uncertain to compete in the final of the 400 meters at the world championships after coming down with a stomach bug which forced him to withdraw from the 200 heats.

Nine people at the world championships were still being affected by a virus that hit athletes and staff staying at one of the official hotels.

Makwala was expected to be the toughest challenger for favorite Wayde Van Niekerk in the 400. But it remained uncertain whether organizers would give him medical clearance to compete.

“Health wise I am feeling very well,” Makwala wrote on Facebook.

Besides the 400, there are also finals in the men’s 800, steeplechase and pole vault, and the women’s javelin.

