Rescuers gather bodies in China earthquake that killed 13

BEIJING (AP) — Rescuers picked away rubble from around a body in an area shaken by a powerful earthquake in mountainous western China, then stood silently in a row, with helmets off and heads bowed, to pay their respects.

Tuesday night’s quake in Sichuan province China killed at least 13 people and injured 175. It also knocked out power and phone networks, complicating efforts to find survivors.

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for rapid efforts to respond to the disaster that struck a quake-prone region bordered by Sichuan and Gansu province. The area is populated largely by Tibetans and lies close to Jiuzhaigou, or Jiuzhai Valley, a national park known for spectacular waterfalls and karst formations that attracts visitors from China and overseas.