Every morning at 6:36,7:36, 8:36 Becca updates us on what’s trending in country music.
Aldean will NOT talk about baby name options AND a group of country stars go fishing with Peyton Manning.
Luke Bryan says he is 95% done with his next album!
Every morning at 6:36,7:36, 8:36 Becca updates us on what’s trending in country music.
Aldean will NOT talk about baby name options AND a group of country stars go fishing with Peyton Manning.
Luke Bryan says he is 95% done with his next album!
Tagged with: bud and broadway Country Music nashville, New Country 92.3 FM news sweet becca from the country mecca