9 people at world championships still hit by stomach bug

LONDON (AP) — Nine people at the world championships are still being affected by a stomach bug that has left it unclear whether Isaac Makwala will compete in the 400-meter final later Tuesday.

Makwala withdrew from the 200 heats on Monday and was expected to be the toughest challenger for favorite Wayde van Niekerk in the 400.

“Health wise I am feeling very well,” Makwala wrote on Facebook.

Makwala is on the starting list for the 400 but it was uncertain if he would get medical clearance.

The local organizing committee announced that 30 people were initially affected, and nine were still hit by the norovirus on Tuesday.

Besides the 400, there are also finals in the men’s 800, steeplechase and pole vault, and the women’s javelin.

