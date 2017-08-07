Trump company applies for casino trademark in Macau

SHANGHAI (AP) — A Trump Organization company has applied for a trademark for casinos in the Asian gambling hub of Macau, where casino licenses held by other companies come up for renewal beginning in 2020.

In addition to the application for casino and gambling services, DTTM Operations is seeking Trump trademarks covering real estate, construction and restaurant and hotel services.

The applications are likely to stoke speculation about the family’s ambitions in the world’s largest gambling market. Trademarks can be used merely to protect against misappropriation of a brand, but ethics lawyers and Democratic officials have voiced concern that they can also give foreign governments the opportunity to try to influence the White House.