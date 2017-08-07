The Latest: Trump blasts Democrat over Russia comment

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

9 a.m.

President Donald Trump is lashing out at Sen. Richard Blumenthal, calling him a “phony Vietnam con artist” shortly after the Democratic lawmaker said the investigation into Russian meddling in the election and possible collusion by the Trump campaign must be pursued.

Blumenthal was interviewed Monday morning on CNN, answering questions about the Justice Department targeting leakers, sanctions on North Korea and reports that special counsel Robert Mueller has impaneled a grand jury.

In a series of tweets, Trump said: “Interesting to watch Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut talking about hoax Russian collusion when he was a phony Vietnam con artist!”

Blumenthal, who served in the Marine Corps Reserves during Vietnam, apologized in 2010 for saying he had served in Vietnam.

__

8:02 a.m.

President Donald Trump is insisting his support is stronger than ever, despite a report that some Republicans are weighing a 2020 presidential run without him.

In a flurry of early morning tweets Monday, Trump says “the Trump base far bigger & stronger than ever before (despite some phony Fake News polling).” He specifically criticized the “failing @nytimes.” The New York Times detailed efforts by some Republicans looking ahead to 2020, including Vice President Mike Pence. Pence called the report false.

Trump also tweets that he is “working hard” from his private golf club in central New Jersey, while the White House heating and cooling system is repaired, and plans to head to New York next week for “more meetings.” He also reiterated personal attacks on Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal.