The Latest: Security tight for Taylor Swift groping case

DENVER (AP) — The Latest on a civil trial involving Taylor Swift and a former DJ she accused of groping her (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

Security is tight at Denver federal court for the start of a civil case pitting Taylor Swift against a former disc jockey she accuses of groping her.

Police and a bomb-sniffing dog waited in the rain Monday with about a dozen reporters before potential jurors were set to arrive for questioning.

David Mueller has sued Swift, saying he lost his job after she falsely accused him of grabbing her backstage before a 2013 concert.

He’s seeking $3 million from the pop superstar.

Swift is countersuing, claiming sexual assault. She says she wants to hold Mueller accountable and is seeking $1.

Swift doesn’t have to be in court for jury selection, which is expected to end Tuesday.

But she does have to be present for the rest of the trial and is expected to testify.

Members of the public can line up to watch proceedings from an overflow room in the courthouse, but so far there hasn’t been a big turnout.

_____

1:50 a.m.

A few moments at a backstage photo session four years ago are about to be relived, as lawyers for pop star Taylor Swift and a former disc jockey she accuses of groping her begin picking jurors in their dueling lawsuits.

Radio host David Mueller sued the singer-songwriter, saying he was falsely accused and that she should have called police instead of his bosses, who fired him soon after the June 2013 encounter. He’s seeking up to $3 million in damages.

Swift countersued, claiming sexual assault, setting up the civil trial where she is expected to testify amid tightened courthouse security.

Jury selection is to start Monday. Opening statements were expected to begin Tuesday in the case that could last two weeks. Court documents say it is unlikely that either side will settle.