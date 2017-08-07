Scherzer pitches 7 innings as Nationals top Marlins 3-2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Max Scherzer pitched seven sharp innings in his first start since he was sidelined by neck spasms, and the Washington Nationals beat the Miami Marlins 3-2 on Monday night.

Bryce Harper homered for Washington, and pinch hitter Adam Lind singled in the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning. The Nationals expanded their lead in the NL East over second-place Miami to 14 games.

Brandon Kintzler (2-0) worked the eighth and Sean Doolittle got three outs to earn his sixth save with Washington. Both pitchers were acquired shortly before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.