Global shares meander as lift from US payrolls report fades

TOKYO (AP) — World share benchmarks are mixed as last week’s report of strong gains in U.S. payrolls fades.

KEEPING SCORE: Germany’s DAX slipped 0.2 percent to 12,274.94 while the FTSE 100 in Britain edged 0.1 percent higher to 7,521.51. France’s CAC 40 rose 0.2 percent to 5,215.48. U.S. futures point to an upbeat open for Wall Street, with Dow futures up 0.2 percent at 22,050.00 and S&P 500 futures gaining 0.1 percent to 2,474.40.

ASIA’S DAY: Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index added 0.5 percent to 27,690.36 and South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.1 percent at 2,398.75. The S&P ASX 200 in Australia rose 0.9 percent to 5,773.60, while the Shanghai Composite index reversed earlier losses to climb 0.5 percent, ending at 3,279.46. India’s Sensex slipped 0.2 percent to 32,255.74. Taiwan’s benchmark jumped 0.7 percent, and shares in Southeast Asia were mostly lower.

WALL STREET LAST WEEK: Banks, technology companies and other stocks climbed Friday after the Department of Labor said U.S. employers added 209,000 jobs in July. Investors sold government bonds and bet that interest rates are going to rise, which lets banks make more money on loans. It also helps boost the U.S. dollar. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index added 0.2 percent to 2,476.83. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.3 percent to 22,092.81, its ninth gain in a row. The Nasdaq composite climbed 0.2 percent to 6,351.56 and the Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gained 0.5 percent to 1,412.32.

ANALYST VIEWPOINT: “Perhaps the big talking point on the trading floors over the weekend and this morning is whether we are genuinely seeing a sustained reversal underway in the U.S. dollar and what are the ramifications should this play out,” Chris Weston of IG said in a commentary. “The question then is will we see follow through buying in the U.S. dollar this week?”

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude shed 78 cents to $48.80 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It added 55 cents, or 1.1 percent, to $49.58 per barrel on Friday. Brent crude, the international standard, lost 76 cents, to $51.66 a barrel.

CURRENCIES: The U.S. dollar climbed to 110.84 from 110.69 yen. The euro climbed to $1.1801 from $1.1774.