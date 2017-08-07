10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Monday:

1. NATIONS RACE TO PREVENT BACKSLIDING ON NORTH KOREA SANCTIONS

Armed with extraordinary new U.N. sanctions, the world is working to ensure that North Korea’s biggest trading partners actually carry them out. Pyongyang, meanwhile, vows to retaliate .

2. VENEZUELA TROOPS QUASH ANTI-MADURO ATTACK

The soldiers prevail against a small band of anti-government fighters who snuck onto a Venezuelan army base, apparently intent on fomenting an uprising.

3. WHY TRUMP MIGHT NOT NEED A COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR

It’s the president himself who’s the White House’s leading expert and the final word on what and how he communicates with the public.

4. WHAT PENCE IS PUSHING BACK AGAINST

The vice president pushes back against a report suggesting he’s laying the groundwork for a possible 2020 presidential bid if Trump doesn’t run.

5. WHERE PAUL RYAN CAN’T ESCAPE QUESTIONS ABOUT GOP

Back home, touring flood-damaged areas in Wisconsin, the House speaker can’t avoid being asked about a dysfunctional Congress on recess.

6. WHICH COUNTRY WANTS TO SHUT DOWN AL-JAZEERA

Israel’s decision to close the Jerusalem bureau of Qatar’s flagship satellite network has drawn a rebuke from the channel, which says the measure was “undemocratic” and that it will take legal action.

7. UN COMMISSIONER RESIGNS IN FRUSTRATION

Renowned former war crimes prosecutor Carla Del Ponte says she’s quitting a U.N. panel of inquiry on Syria, decrying Security Council inaction to hold criminals accountable.

8. TRANSGENDER DAY CAMP IS A PIONEER

A California transgender day camp for kids ages 4 to 12 sees surge that gender experts say reflects sharp increases at clinics.

9. SINGER’S NEXT VENUE: HE-SAID, SHE-SAID CIVIL TRIAL

Jurors will decide whether a radio host groped Taylor Swift during a photo op — and whether she and her team got him fired.

10. WHICH FORMER BASEBALL ALL-STAR DIED

Darren Daulton, the catcher who was the leader of the Philadelphia Phillies’ NL championship team in 1993, has died. He was 55.