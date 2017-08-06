The Latest: Venezuela army chief: Troops defeated ‘riffraff’

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The Latest on Venezuela’s political crisis (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

The commander of Venezuela’s army says attackers who staged an apparent uprising at a military base encountered a legion of troops who remained loyal to the government.

Jesus Suarez Chourio says troops responded “with one fist” and “the riffraff was defeated once again.”

In a video message broadcast on state television, Suarez Chourio said the “paramilitary” group that attacked the Paramacay base before dawn was “taking advantage of current conditions.”

Venezuela has been embroiled in four months of political upheaval. That intensified this week with the election and installation of a constitutional assembly that will rule with nearly unlimited powers.

A video that circulated on social media earlier Sunday showed a group of men in military fatigues proclaiming rebellion against President Nicolas Maduro’s government and urging other troops to join them.

11:40 a.m.

An eyewitness who lives near the Venezuelan military base where troops suppressed an apparent uprising says residents gathered nearby and shouted “freedom!” as the attack was underway.

The person says bursts of gunfire could be heard coming from the base in the central city of Valencia starting around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Residents began gathering outside after seeing a video circulating on social media in which men dressed in military fatigues announced they were rebelling against President Nicolas Maduro’s government.

The men in the video encouraged residents to show support.

The eyewitness spoke to The Associated Press by phone from Valencia and insisted on not being named for fear of possible reprisals.

Venezuelan military officials are describing the short-lived incident as a “terrorist” attack and say seven people have been detained.

Authorities launched tear gas at dozens of protesters outside the base.

— Contributed by Christine Armario in Miami.

8:25 a.m.

Venezuelan ruling party chief Diosdado Cabello says there has been a “terrorist” attack at a military base controlled by troops loyal to the government and several people have been arrested.

Cabello reports via Twitter that troops acted quickly to control the situation at the Paramacay base in the central city of Venezuela.

The announcement came after a small group of men dressed in military fatigues, some armed with assault rifles, released a video declaring themselves in rebellion in Carabobo state, where Valencia is located.

In the video a man identifying himself as Capt. Juan Caguaripano said that any unit refusing to go along with its call for rebellion would be declared a military target.