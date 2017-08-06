The Latest: Dubai high-rise fire began from clothing

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Latest on developments on a high-rise tower fire in Dubai (all times local):

12:40 p.m.

Firefighters say a blaze on a Dubai skyscraper began from clothing left on a balcony.

Capt. Amer Abdulwahab al-Qahtani of the Dubai Civil Defense told The Associated Press that Sunday’s blaze at the Tiger Tower began on the 53rd floor.

He says investigators believe either an improperly disposed cigarette or the sheikhdom’s high temperatures of 43 degrees Celsius (109 degrees Fahrenheit) ignited the blaze.

___

12:20 p.m.

Authorities say a fire in a high-rise building in the Dubai Marina began on a balcony.

The Dubai Media Office, a government agency, said Sunday on Twitter that no injuries were reported in the fire at the Tiger Tower. It described the blaze as “minor” and said firefighters already had extinguished the blaze.

An Associated Press reporter saw residents of the tower being allowed back inside early Sunday afternoon. The smell of smoke hung in the air.

Early on Friday, another blaze hit the 86-story Torch Tower nearby.

___

11:45 a.m.

A fire has struck another high-rise tower in the Dubai Marina, just days after a blaze struck one of the world’s tallest residential towers in the same neighborhood.

Witnesses said firefighters had already begun spraying water inside of the tower on Sunday.

Emergency officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

Early on Friday, a blaze hit the 86-story Torch Tower nearby. It was the second time in 2 ½ years that the more than 1,100-foot-tall (335 meters) tower has been ravaged by fire. The Torch, located in Dubai’s popular waterfront Marina district, also caught fire in February 2015. There were no major casualties reported in either blaze.