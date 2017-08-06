Talk of the Town – Healing Sisters Outreach Services & The Foundation for Photo/Art in Hospitals

Share this: Facebook

The Healing Sisters Outreach Services is a Non-Profit organization dedicated to helping young and adult women with the essential tools needed to assist in raising their children, seeking educational and employment opportunities, and building character and self-esteem from within, through our charitable services. Their mission is to ensure that women have the resources and knowledge needed to improve themselves for the future.The unique mission of the Foundation for Photo/Art in Hospitals is to place large, framed photographs of nature and beautiful places from around the world in hospitals to give comfort and hope to patients and their families, visitors, and caregivers. Studies show that nature art has a beneficial effect on relieving a patient’s stress and anxiety. The photographs are intended to provide color and an atmosphere of compassion where healing is encouraged.