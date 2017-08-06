Matsuyama wins at Firestone with big finish

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Hideki Matsuyama has won the Bridgestone Invitational with the lowest final round in four decades at Firestone Country Club.

Matsuyama birdied his last three holes for a 9-under 61 to erase a two-shot deficit and claim his second World Golf Championships title. Matsuyama also won the HSBC Champions last fall in Shanghai.

He tied the course record held by Jose Maria Olazabal, Tiger Woods and Sergio Garcia.

Matsuyama stays at No. 3 in the world, though the 25-year-old from Japan takes plenty of momentum — and pressure — into the PGA Championship next week.

He took the lead with his 15-foot birdie putt on the sixth hole, and no one could keep up with him.

Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson have combined to win the last five World Golf Championships.