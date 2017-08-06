Falcons’ Jalen Collins handed 10-game suspension for PEDs

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — For the second straight year, Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jalen Collins will be suspended for the start of the season for a violation of the league’s policy on performance enhancers.

This time, the suspension carries a bigger bite: 10 games.

The NFL announced Sunday that Collins has been suspended without pay for the first 10 games of the 2017 season. He was suspended for the first four games in 2016.

Collins, a second-round pick in 2015, has said he failed drug tests at Louisiana State.

The suspension will be costly to the Falcons’ depth. Collins started six games last season and had two interceptions. He moved into the lineup after star cornerback Desmond Trufant was placed on IR with a torn pectoral muscle.

Trufant and Robert Alford are the projected starting cornerbacks in Atlanta’s base defense this season.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL