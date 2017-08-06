AP Top Political News at 12:03 a.m. EDT
2017-08-06
Maduro vows ‘maximum penalty’ for attack on Venezuela base
US says aircraft to help Philippines fight pro-IS militants
Pence slams report on possible 2020 presidential groundwork
Tillerson: US to respond to Russia’s ouster of diplomats
Welcome boost from China to global pressure on North Korea
White House: Trump ‘not discussing’ firing Mueller
Deputy AG: Prosecutors don’t intend to go after reporters
Trump takes break from White House with ‘working vacation’