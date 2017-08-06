AP Top News at 12:03 a.m. EDT
2017-08-06
Welcome boost from China to global pressure on North Korea
Maduro vows ‘maximum penalty’ for attack on Venezuela base
10 Things to Know for Monday
Pence slams report on possible 2020 presidential groundwork
From respected at elite universities to wanted for murder
Rare August tornado sends 30 to hospital in Tulsa; no deaths
Chicago to file federal lawsuit over sanctuary cities threat
Minnesota mosque explosion ‘deeper and scarier’ than threats
AP source: Jay Cutler agrees to terms with Dolphins