AP source: Jay Cutler agrees to terms with Dolphins

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says free agent quarterback Jay Cutler has agreed to terms on a contract with the Miami Dolphins.

The person confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the Dolphins haven’t announced the deal.

Cutler is expected to compete with Matt Moore for the Dolphins’ starting job while Ryan Tannehill remains out with a left knee injury that could sideline him for the entire season. The deal with Cutler signals the Dolphins anticipate a lengthy recovery for Tannehill.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase was offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears when Cutler had a career-best quarterback rating with them in 2015. Gase joined Miami in 2016, and Cutler parted with Chicago in March after eight seasons.

