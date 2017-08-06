10 Things to Know for Monday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Monday:

1. BEIJING BOOSTS GLOBAL PRESSURE CAMPAIGN

On the heels of sharp new U.N. sanctions, China, North Korea’s economic lifeline, calls on the pariah nation to halt its missile and nuclear tests.

2. VENEZUELA TROOPS QUASH ANTI-MADURO ATTACK

The soldiers prevail against a small band of anti-government fighters who snuck onto a Venezuelan army base, apparently intent on fomenting an uprising.

3. WHY TRUMP MIGHT NOT NEED A COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR

It’s the president himself who’s the White House’s leading expert and the final word on what and how he communicates with the public.

4. EMMANUEL MACRON’S STAR IS FADING

Less than three months after his election, the young French president is facing a sharp drop in popularity after, among other things, announcing budget cuts.

5. WHAT PENCE IS POOH-POOHING

The vice president pushes back against a report suggesting he’s laying the groundwork for a possible 2020 presidential bid if Trump doesn’t run.

6. TORNADO INJURES MORE THAN TWO DOZEN IN OKLAHOMA

The rare late summer twister smashes into a shopping district in Tulsa with winds up to 135 mph.

7. UN COMMISSIONER RESIGNS IN FRUSTRATION

Renowned former war crimes prosecutor Carla Del Ponte says she’s quitting a U.N. panel of inquiry on Syria, decrying Security Council inaction to hold criminals accountable.

8. WHICH WILD ANIMAL IS THRIVING

The black bear population is expanding in the U.S., especially in East Coast states.

9. SINGER’S NEXT VENUE: HE-SAID, SHE-SAID CIVIL TRIAL

Jurors will decide whether a radio host groped Taylor Swift during a photo op — and whether she and her team got him fired.

10. WHO’S NOT READY TO HANG IT UP

QB Jay Cutler decides to postpone retirement, agreeing to a $10 million, one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins.