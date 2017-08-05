Search on after US Marines aircraft ‘mishap’ off Australia

OKINAWA, Japan (AP) — U.S. Marine officials say a search and rescue operation is underway for service members involved in the “mishap” of an aircraft off the east coast of Australia.

A statement Saturday from the Marine base Camp Butler in Japan said that ships, small boats and aircraft from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group were conducting the operations following the incident involving an MV-22 Osprey.

The statement said more details would be provided as they become available.