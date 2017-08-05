Not so fast: LA still has business to settle on road to ’28

LONDON (AP) — Before Los Angeles officially lands the 2028 Olympics, leaders from the city and the U.S. Olympic Committee have to iron out financial details that will figure into the USOC’s ability to fund its athletes.

Sorting out the agreement is one of the biggest hurdles to clear before the International Olympic Committee meets the week of September 11 to approve Paris to host the 2024 Olympics and Los Angeles for 2028.

Los Angeles will take over the domestic marketing from the USOC and give about 20 percent of its earnings to the federation. The deal is currently set to run for six years, but will be extended by two years.

The USOC needs the same percentage over the new timeframe to fund athletes at current levels.