German publisher sues Turkey over jailing of reporter

BERLIN (AP) — German media group WeltN24 has filed a complaint against Turkey with the European Court of Human Rights over the jailing of one of its reporters.

The publisher says German-Turkish reporter Deniz Yucel’s imprisonment has prevented his newspaper, Die Welt, from being able to report from Turkey since February.

WeltN24’s chief executive Stephanie Caspar said in a statement Saturday that the company was using “all possible legal means to defend both Deniz Yucel’s and the publisher’s freedom of press.”

Yucel is one of several Germans arrested by Turkey on suspicion of aiding forbidden groups.

WeltN24 says Yucel, who has already filed a separate human rights complaint of his own with the Strasbourg-based court, has yet to receive an indictment.

Turkey arrested more than 100 journalists following last year’s failed coup.