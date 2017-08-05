Open
Close
Saturday, August 5, 2017
Home » Sports News » AP Top Sports News at 12:07 a.m. EDT

AP Top Sports News at 12:07 a.m. EDT

As he so often did on the field, LT stole the show.

Bronze and gone: In a shocker, Bolt takes third at worlds

A’s outfielder Matt Joyce suspended 2 games for gay slur

With Ryan Tannehill hurt, Dolphins reach out to Jay Cutler

Samuelson sets unofficial record in 20th Beach to Beacon

Not so fast: LA still has business to settle on road to ’28

Mayweather, McGregor still trying to hype their fight

Lochte finishes fifth in 100-meter backstroke

Alabama’s Daboll thrives under taskmasters Belichick, Saban

Kyle Busch wins Xfinity Zippo 200 at Watkins Glen

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.