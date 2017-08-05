AP Top Sports News at 12:07 a.m. EDT
2017-08-05
As he so often did on the field, LT stole the show.
Bronze and gone: In a shocker, Bolt takes third at worlds
A’s outfielder Matt Joyce suspended 2 games for gay slur
With Ryan Tannehill hurt, Dolphins reach out to Jay Cutler
Samuelson sets unofficial record in 20th Beach to Beacon
Not so fast: LA still has business to settle on road to ’28
Mayweather, McGregor still trying to hype their fight
Lochte finishes fifth in 100-meter backstroke
Alabama’s Daboll thrives under taskmasters Belichick, Saban
Kyle Busch wins Xfinity Zippo 200 at Watkins Glen