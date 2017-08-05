AP Top News at 12:36 a.m. EDT

Open
Saturday, August 5, 2017
UN imposes tough new sanctions on North Korea

N. Korean missiles add urgency to Hiroshima A-bomb appeals

Search called off for 3 US Marines who crashed off Australia

Venezuela constitutional assembly removes chief prosecutor

McConnell to consider bipartisan plan to pay health insurers

Fox News host Eric Bolling suspended amid investigation

Northwestern professor, Oxford staffer jailed in stabbing

FBI: Explosive detonated at Minnesota mosque

As he so often did on the field, LT stole the show.

Bronze and gone: In a shocker, Bolt takes third at worlds

