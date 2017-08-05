AP Top International News at 12:37 a.m. EDT
2017-08-05
UN imposes tough new sanctions on North Korea
The Latest: Disagreements in ASEAN delay joint statement
N. Korean missiles add urgency to Hiroshima A-bomb appeals
Search called off for 3 US Marines who crashed off Australia
Venezuela opposition leader Lopez back under house arrest
US campaign data firm: Kenya to deport CEO ahead of election
The Latest: Al-Shabab makes video of Kenya soldier’s death
Southeast Asia issues strong rebuke, warning to North Korea
Activists protest Rio water, filthy despite Olympic promises