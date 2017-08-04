The Latest: McCorory gets 2 medals from past worlds

LONDON (AP) — The Latest from the track world championships (all times local):

___

6:40 p.m.

The crowds have already cheered for gold at the world championships.

In a special ceremony to upgrade athletes who initially finished behind medalists later caught for doping, the U.S. women’s 4×400-meter relay team finally got its gold from the 2013 Moscow worlds.

“It is really important that we get them into the right hands,” IAAF president Sebastian Coe said. “It is what we are celebrating tonight.”

Britain ended up getting silver in that 4×400 relay, followed by France with bronze.

American runner Francena McCorory, who was one of those to get gold, also was upgraded to bronze from the 400-meter race from the 2011 worlds in Daegu, South Korea.

Other bronze medals went to the British 4×400 relay teams from the 2009 and 2011 worlds, and to Stephanie Ann McPherson of Jamaica in the 400 from the 2013 worlds.

___

5:30 p.m.

The crowds at the world championships will be able to cheer for gold even before the first event starts.

In a special ceremony to give due credit to athletes who initially finished behind medalists later caught for doping, the U.S. women’s 4×400-meter relay team will be presented with gold for their victory at the 2013 Moscow worlds.

The Russians initially won the race but were later disqualified for doping. The U.S. team was promoted from silver to gold with Britain and France also bumped up a notch.

Similar ceremonies were also to be held for other races from the 2009, 2011 and 2013 worlds.

___

4:15 p.m.

Usain Bolt and Mo Farah are poised to grab the early attention at the world championships.

The Jamaican sprinter will compete in the opening round of the 100 meters, a race that should amount to a stroll. Gold in the 10,000 meters is at stake for Farah.

On the opening night of the 10-day championships at the sold-out Olympic Stadium, the fervor of the home crowd will be on show when Farah sets out for another long-distance double. He has done it twice at the world championships, and twice at the Olympics.

For Bolt, the 100 will be his only individual race in his farewell championships.

___

