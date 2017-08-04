Secret Service command post inside Trump Tower has moved out

NEW YORK (AP) — The Secret Service command post inside President Donald Trump’s namesake Manhattan skyscraper has been moved.

A spokeswoman for the umbrella company that controls Trump’s various businesses said Friday that the Secret Service moved out of Trump Tower to somewhere “more cost effective and logistically practical.”

The Secret Service won’t say where its Trump Tower command post has relocated. A spokeswoman says the move hasn’t affected security.

A Government Services Administration spokeswoman says officials are searching for a permanent space. She wouldn’t comment on lease negotiations.

The Trump Organization’s Amanda Miller described the location change as a mutual decision. She didn’t respond when asked about terms of the government’s lease or what prompted the location change.

Trump hasn’t visited his Trump Tower residence since moving into the White House.