Possible new Banksy graffiti surfaces on West Bank barrier

BETHELEHEM, West Bank (AP) — Graffiti resembling the work of elusive artist Banksy has appeared on Israel’s security barrier in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the work found early on Friday was done by Banksy or a Banksy-wannabe.

One drawing shows President Donald Trump hugging and kissing an Israeli watchtower in the barrier.

In another, Trump is depicted wearing a Jewish skullcap. A cartoon bubble next to him says: “I’m going to build you a brother.”

Israel built the barrier a decade ago, amid heightened violence with the Palestinians and in a bid to stop Palestinian suicide bombers and gunmen from entering the country. Palestinians consider the barrier to be a land grab that stifles people’s movement.

Banksy has made forays into the Palestinian territories in the past.