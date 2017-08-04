NC islands ready for visitors’ return after power outage

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Businesses on two North Carolina islands are gearing up for the return Friday of tourists after a weeklong power outage that struck at the height of summer tourism season.

Visitors will be allowed to return to Hatteras and Ocracoke islands at noon. Power was restored Thursday to all parts of the islands. Workers building a new bridge between islands drove a steel casing into underground transmission lines, cutting off power to the islands a week ago.

An estimated 50,000 tourists were ordered to leave during a make-or-break period for seasonal businesses, many of which close during the cold-weather months.

Robin Jennette, a manager at Conner’s Supermarket in Buxton on Hatteras Island, said the grocery store is stocked and ready for tourists to return.

“Bring them on,” she said. “We’re ready for them to come back.”

The store stayed open on generator power during the outage, but business dropped sharply after visitors were ordered to evacuate.

“We have to depend on our summer visitors to get us through the rest of the year, so we’re just sorry that it happened at all,” she said.

Utility crews worked to evaluate the damage and ultimately decided to erect new overhead cables to connect the island power grids to transmission lines that run along the bridge. In the days after the outage started, officials estimated it could take weeks for power to be restored.

Many visitors scheduled to arrive this weekend spent the past week watching closely as updates from Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative narrowed that timeframe. The finally got a definitive answer Thursday afternoon.

Maryland resident Colleen Sax is heading to a rental house on Hatteras Island with her husband and two adult daughters, while other extended family is staying nearby.

“By Wednesday evening you were feeling optimistic; Thursday you were feeling much more hopeful,” said Sax, who plans to start the eight-hour drive early Saturday morning. “I was really surprised when I found out it will be (reopened) today at noon.”

