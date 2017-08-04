Researchers in Japan have invented a new type of ice cream that DOESN’T MELT. It’s called Kanazawa Ice, and they’re selling them as popsicles. Apparently they can sit out for about an hour before they start melting.
Researchers in Japan have invented a new type of ice cream that DOESN’T MELT. It’s called Kanazawa Ice, and they’re selling them as popsicles. Apparently they can sit out for about an hour before they start melting.
Tagged with: bud and broadway ice cream Japan Melting New Country 92.3 FM