AP Top News at 12:34 a.m. EDT
2017-08-04
Sessions vows crackdown on leaks of classified information
Experts: Lack of remorse could bite ‘Pharma Bro’
Police: 2 suspects in brutal Chicago stabbing death arrested
US court upends murder conviction of Blackwater contractor
Huff, puff, pass? AG’s pot fury not echoed by task force
Flynn files new financial form reporting ties to data firm
All-powerful Venezuelan assembly opens amid protests
Nissan workers reject United Auto Workers in Mississippi
Judge sets $30K bail for UK researcher in malware case
Chicago to sue US Justice Department over funding threat