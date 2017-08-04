10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Friday:

1. WHY A GRAND JURY IN DC IS IN USE IN RUSSIA PROBE

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is using a grand jury in Washington as part of an investigation into potential coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia. Meanwhile, senators have introduced bipartisan bills aimed at protecting Mueller from being fired by President Donald Trump.

2. WHICH EX-TRUMP TEAM MEMBER REVEALED MORE ABOUT HIS FINANCIAL TIES

President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, is revealing a brief advisory role with a firm related to a controversial data analysis company that aided the Trump campaign, The Associated Press has learned.

3. ALL-POWERFUL VENEZUELAN ASSEMBLY TO OPEN AMID PROTESTS

In Venezuela, President Nicolas Maduro vows to install a new constituent assembly that will trump every other branch of government while opposition leaders call for a mass protest to ensure delegates know their arrival is unwelcome.

4. WHERE A TALL TOWER BURNS

In Dubai, more than 40 floors of the 86-story Torch Tower have burned on one side of the building, an Associated Press journalist near the scene of the blaze said.

5. CONGRESS ADJOURNS WITH MUCH UNDONE, TENSIONS WITH TRUMP

Congress is heading out for its summer recess, leaving a slim record of accomplishments, and tensions between President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans simmering into public view.

6. WHY TRUMP’S TRANSGENDER TWEETS CAUSE CONSTERNATION IN PENTAGON

The Defense Department has been plunged into a legal and moral quagmire by the president’s tweets declaring transgender people unwelcome in the armed forces

7. WHAT TRUMP SAID IN CALLS WITH FOREIGN LEADERS

Transcripts reveal Trump urges the Mexican president to stop saying his country won’t pay for the wall along the southern U.S. border. To Australia’s prime minister, Trump complains that a deal on asylum seekers makes him look bad and says he had a more pleasant conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

8. WHY CITIES ARE BAFFLED BY JEFF SESSIONS

Attorney General Jeff Sessions takes new steps to punish cities he believes are not cooperating with federal immigration agents in a move that is met with bewilderment by local officials who say they did not know why they are being singled out.

9. WHO JAVIER VALDEZ CARDENAS WAS

One of at least seven Mexican journalists to die this year. He wrote of narco-violence: “The greatest error is to live in Mexico and to be a journalist.”

10. DUNKIN WITH A DONUT HOLE

Dunkin’ is thinking about dumping Donuts from its name.