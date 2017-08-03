Thomas Pieters takes 1-shot lead at Firestone

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Thomas Pieters rolled in a 30-foot birdie putt on his final hole for a 5-under 65 that gave him a one-shot lead in the Bridgestone Invitational.

Russell Knox had a 66 with a bogey on his final hole.

Rory McIlroy got by just fine with his best friend as his caddie, opening with a 67, his lowest opening round in America since February 2016. McIlroy split with his caddie of nine years after the British Open.

Also at 67 was Jordan Spieth, feeling so confident about his game that on one shot he asked his caddie how he should escape trouble from the trees. Before Michael Greller could answer, Spieth told him to stand aside and watch. He hit through a tiny gap onto the green.