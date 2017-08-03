The Latest: Woman yells about gunfire at San Francisco park

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Latest on three people shot at a popular San Francisco park (all times local):

4:50 p.m.

A woman was sitting a popular San Francisco park when she says she heard a burst of gunshots and saw a person holding a gun and running.

Antonia Juhasz says the park was packed with families and tourists Thursday and that she started yelling, “It’s actually a gun, it’s actually a gun!” to get people’s attention.

She says it was a terrifying moment because people were not reacting, possibly thinking the blasts were fireworks. She says once people realized gunshots were erupting, they started running in a panic.

Juhasz says she saw someone running off with a handgun and two people bleeding profusely, who emergency workers carried away on stretchers.

Police say three people were shot and transported to hospitals but didn’t release other details.

___

4:01 p.m.

Police say three people were shot at a popular San Francisco park.

The San Francisco Police Department says people should stay away from Dolores Park, where the shooting happened Thursday afternoon.

It says the three shooting victims are being transported to the hospital. Police gave no other details.

Dolores Park sits on a hill in the Mission Districts and it’s a popular destination for locals and tourists who come to sunbathe and take in the city views.

It’s across Mission High School.