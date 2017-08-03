No lie, says Sanders: Trump got praise from Mexico, Scouts

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two phone calls described by President Donald Trump that didn’t actually happen represent the latest chapter in a long-running series of disputes revolving around the president’s rocky relationship with facts.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders on Wednesday found herself explaining that compliments Trump had described receiving in phone calls from the Mexican president and the Boy Scouts did happen — just not on the phone.

The non-calls weren’t earth-shattering news.

But they fit a pattern that also involves weightier issues and that has raised larger questions about Trump’s credibility six months into his presidency.