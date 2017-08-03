No joke: Cuomo to appear at National Comedy Center site

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is set to appear at the future home of the National Comedy Center two days after he joked that millions in additional funding would be available for struggling cities.

The governor’s office says he’ll make an announcement Thursday afternoon at the National Comedy Center construction site in Jamestown.

Cuomo’s appearance comes during the Lucille Ball Comedy Festival in Jamestown, where the late television and film actress was born in 1911.

The Democratic governor’s visit also comes two days after he said there would be second-, third- and fourth-place winners in a state program funneling millions of dollars to communities seeking to revitalize their downtowns.

Cuomo’s office afterward said he was joking about rewarding the also-rans.