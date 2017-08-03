Former heavyweight world champion Wladimir Klitschko retires

BERLIN (AP) — Former heavyweight world champion Wladimir Klitschko has announced his retirement from boxing.

The 41-year-old Klitschko dominated the heavyweight scene for a decade but lost to Britain’s Anthony Joshua in April after being knocked out in the 11th round.

In a statement released by his management Thursday, Klitschko says: “As an amateur and a professional boxer, I have achieved everything I dreamed of, and now I want to start my second career after sports.”

He said that he had deliberately taken a few weeks to reach a decision “to make sure I had enough distance from the (Joshua) fight at Wembley Stadium.”

Klitschko was 64-5 in a career that began in 1996 after he won the Olympic gold in Atlanta.