Broxton drives in go-ahead run, Brewers top Cardinals 2-1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Keon Broxton drove in the go-ahead run and saved a run with a leaping catch, Matt Garza made a strong start in his return from the disabled list, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1 on Thursday afternoon.

Broxton, who robbed Jose Martinez of a homer in the second when he stretched his glove atop the center field wall, gave Milwaukee a 2-1 lead with a single in the fifth off reliever Brett Cecil (1-4).

Garza (5-5), making his first start since July 21 because of a right leg strain, gave up one earned run on four hits in 5 2/3 innings to give second-place Milwaukee its first home series win over St. Louis since July 2012. The Brewers, trying to stay close to first-place Chicago in the NL Central, won for just the fifth time in their last 17 games.

Kolten Wong missed a tying home run by a few feet when his drive to right-center bounced off the wall in the eighth. He was stranded at second when Anthony Swarzak retired Tommy Pham on a groundout and Matt Carpenter on a flyout.

Corey Knebel worked the ninth and struck out Greg Garcia with runners on first and second to earn his 20th save in 25 opportunities.

Cardinals starter Michael Wacha allowed one run on five hits in four innings. With the game tied at 1 in the fifth and runners on first and third, manager Mike Matheny pulled Wacha for pinch-hitter Luke Voit, who hit into an inning-ending double play.

Wacha’s only blemish was Jesus Aguilar’s homer to left in the third. Aguilar’s drive was his 11th this season, and he homered in consecutive games for the first time in his career.

Cecil retired the first two batters in the fifth but then gave up three consecutive singles. Broxton’s hit drove in Travis Shaw, who went 2-for-4 after getting just two hits in his previous 19 at-bats.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: Mike Leake (7-9, 3:29) opens up a three-game set Friday at Cincinnati. He is 0-4 against his former team.

Brewers: Milwaukee has not announced its starter for Friday’s opener of a three-game series at Tampa Bay.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: Carpenter returned to the lineup after he was scratched Wednesday with hip discomfort. He was 0 for 4.

Brewers: Milwaukee has two players left on the 10-day disabled list: RHP Chase Anderson and C Stephen Vogt.

