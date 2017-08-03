Open
Close
Thursday, August 3, 2017
Home » Uncategorized » AP Top International News at 12:06 a.m. EDT

AP Top International News at 12:06 a.m. EDT

Truce goes into effect in another Syria ‘safe zone’

Al-Qaida releases South African held in Mali after 6 years

Australia police: Men tried to get bomb on Sydney plane

Flames engulf 86-story residential skyscraper in Dubai

Trump talked tersely with leaders of Mexico, Australia

Australian PM: Trump relationship ‘warm’ despite transcripts

All-powerful Venezuelan assembly to open amid protests

Vietnam regrets Germany’s accusation it kidnapped exile

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.