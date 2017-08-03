10 Things to Know for Friday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Thursday:

1. MUELLER USING GRAND JURY IN DC IN RUSSIA PROBE

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is using a grand jury in Washington as part of an investigation into potential coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia, a person familiar with the probe says. And senators have introduced bipartisan bills aimed at protecting Mueller from being fired by President Donald Trump.

2. WHO REVEALED MORE ABOUT HIS FINANCIAL TIES

President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, is revealing a brief advisory role with a firm related to a controversial data analysis company that aided the Trump campaign, The Associated Press has learned.

3. CONGRESS RECESSING, LEAVING MUCH UNDONE, TENSIONS WITH TRUMP

Congress is heading out for its summer recess, leaving much undone, a slim record of accomplishments, and tensions between President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans simmering into public view.

4. WHAT TRUMP’S TRANSGENDER TWEETS HAVE WROUGHT

The president’s tweets declaring transgender people unwelcome in the armed forces have plunged the Pentagon into a legal and moral quagmire.

5. WHAT TRUMP SAID IN CALLS WITH FOREIGN LEADERS

Transcripts reveal Trump urges the Mexican president to stop saying his country won’t pay for the wall along the southern U.S. border. To Australia’s prime minister, Trump complains that a deal on asylum seekers makes him look bad and says he had a more pleasant conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

6. WHY CITIES ARE BAFFLED BY JEFF SESSIONS

Attorney General Jeff Sessions takes new steps to punish cities he believes are not cooperating with federal immigration agents in a move that is met with bewilderment by local officials who say they did not know why they are being singled out.

7. GIRLFRIEND WHOSE TEXTS URGED SUICIDE GETS 15 MONTHS IN JAIL

A woman who encouraged her suicidal boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to “get back in” a truck filled with toxic gas was sentenced to 15 months in jail for involuntary manslaughter.

8. WHERE A POLITICAL SHOWDOWN IS LOOMING

In Venezuela, President Nicolas Maduro vows to install a new constituent assembly that will trump every other branch of government while opposition leaders call for a mass protest to ensure delegates know their arrival is unwelcome.

9. WHICH HACKER GOT ARRESTED

Marcus Hutchins, a young British researcher credited with having derailed a global cyberattack in May, has been arrested for allegedly creating and distributing malicious software designed to collect banking passwords.

10. WHO IS THE HIGHEST-PRICE SOCCER PLAYER EVER

Neymar has become the most expensive player in soccer history after completing his blockbuster transfer to Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona for 222 million euros ($262 million).