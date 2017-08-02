Pruitt, 3 relievers lead Rays over Keuchel, Astros 3-0

HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Austin Pruitt and three relievers combined on a five-hitter and the Tampa Bay Rays handed Dallas Keuchel his first loss of the season, beating the Houston Astros 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Logan Morrison hit a two-run homer. He also connected Tuesday night, snapping his season-long 12-game homerless streak.

Pruitt (6-2), who grew up in suburban Houston and attended the University of Houston, allowed five hits in a career-high 6 1/3 innings. Steve Cishek walked one in 1 1/3 innings and Dan Jennings got the last out of the eighth before Alex Colome walked one in the ninth for his 32nd save.

Keuchel (9-1) gave up Trevor Plouffe’s one-out single in the first and Morrison launched his 28th home run with two outs.

Keuchel allowed seven hits and three runs in five innings in his second start since missing almost two months with a pinched nerve in his neck. The lefty ace was better than he was in his previous start, when he lasted just three innings, but was far from the dominant pitcher he was before his second trip to the disabled list.