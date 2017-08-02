Nation’s oldest synagogue wins property battle

BOSTON (AP) — The nation’s oldest synagogue has won a drawn-out property battle.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston announced Wednesday that the nation’s oldest synagogue, Shearith Israel in New York City, had won its case over the ownership of Touro Synagogue in Newport, Rhode Island, the nation’s oldest synagogue building.

The appeals court ruled that Shearith Israel owns both the synagogue building and historical Jewish ritual objects that have gone with the synagogue.

Shearith Israel had appealed last year’s ruling removing it as trustee of the 250-year-old Touro Synagogue. The judge at the time rejected the New York congregation’s arguments that it was the rightful owner of a set of bells, valued at $7.4 million, and the synagogue.