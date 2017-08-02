Wednesday, August 2, 2017
AP Top Sports News at 12:24 a.m. EDT
2017-08-02
Ravens still pondering options on QB Colin Kaepernick
Real Madrid edges MLS All-Stars on penalties, 4-2
Rams DL Dominique Easley to miss season with knee injury
Spieth still soaking up memories of British Open
Flowers’ 2-run HR lifts Braves past Dodgers, 5-3
Pruitt, Rays bullpen combine to top Keuchel, Astros 3-0
Darvish joins Dodgers, eager to fit in with new teammates
Godley dominates over 6 innings, Diamondbacks beat Cubs 3-0