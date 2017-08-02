1 dead, 2 missing after boat capsizes on the Turkish coast

ISTANBUL (AP) — A tourist boat capsized off Turkey’s coast in less than a minute Wednesday, killing at least one person and leaving two children missing, according to local news agencies.

The official Anadolu Agency reported that 11 people were on the 20-meter (65-foot) boat that sunk off Marmaris on the Aegean Sea. Officials rescued eight people, including the captain, from the overturned boat. A baby was resuscitated after being taken out of the water, the private Dogan news agency reported. Two other children are missing, according to Dogan.

Officials retrieved the Turkish boat owner’s body, according to Anadolu, citing Esengul Civelek, the governor of Mugla province. The cause of the capsizing was under investigation, with witnesses telling Dogan that the boat sank in 30 seconds.

The passengers’ nationalities haven’t been released. Marmaris is a popular tourist destination for both international and domestic travelers.