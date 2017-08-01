The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending August 1, 2017:
Top Paid iPhone Apps:
1. Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Mojang
2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
3. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations
4. Bloons TD 5, Ninja Kiwi
5. MONOPOLY Game, Electronic Arts
6. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.
7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
8. The Escapists, Team17 Software Ltd
9. iSchedule, HotSchedules
10. Scribblenauts Remix, Warner Bros.
Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. Sarahah, ZainAlabdin Tawfiq
2. YouTube – Watch Videos, Music,…, Google, Inc.
3. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
4. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.
5. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.
6. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.
7. Flappy Dunk, Voodoo
8. Bitmoji – Your Personal Emoji, Bitstrips
9. Google Maps – Navigation & Tra…, Google, Inc.
10. Gmail – email by Google: secur…, Google, Inc.
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Mojang
2. Procreate – Sketch, paint, cre…, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
3. The Escapists, Team17 Software Ltd
4. Notability, Ginger Labs
5. Geometry DashRobTop Games AB
6. Scribblenauts Remix, Warner Bros.
7. Minecraft: Story Mode – Season…, Telltale Inc
8. Terraria505 Games (US), Inc.
9. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Scott Cawthon
10. Goat Simulator PAYDAY, Coffee Stain Studios AB
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. YouTube – Watch Videos, Music,…, Google, Inc.
2. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
3. Gymnastics Superstar – Get a P…, Coco Play
4. Bowmasters – Top Multiplayer B…, Playgendary
5. ROBLOX, Roblox Corporation
6. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.
7. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.
8. Snake VS Block, Voodoo
9. Hungry Shark World, Ubisoft
10. Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream, Budge Studios
