The top 10 books on Apple’s iBooks-US

iBooks US Bestseller List – Paid Books

1. The Late Show by Michael Connelly – 9780316225977 – (Little, Brown and Company)

2. House of Spies by Daniel Silva – 9780062354365 – (Harper)

3. The Girl Before by J.P. Delaney – 9780425285053 – (Random House Publishing Group)

4. Before We Were Yours by Lisa Wingate – 9780425284698 – (Random House Publishing Group)

5. Camino Island by John Grisham – 9780385543057 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

6. Murder Games by Howard Roughan & James Patterson – 9780316553476 – (Little, Brown and Company)

7. Use of Force by Brad Thor – 9781476789408 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

8. The Glass Castle by Jeannette Walls – 9781416550600 – (Scribner)

9. A Game of Thrones by George R.R. Martin – 9780399180842 – (Random House Publishing Group)

10. Craving by Helen Hardt – 9781943893171 – (Waterhouse Press)

