Homeland Security will waive laws to build border wall

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Trump administration says it will waive environmental reviews and other laws to replace a stretch of border wall in San Diego, moving to make good on one of the president’s signature campaign pledges.

Critics including the Center for Biological Diversity swiftly criticized the move as overreach and a threat to the environment.

The Department of Homeland Security said it will publish in “the coming days” in the Federal Register a notice to exempt the government from the National Environmental Protection Act and host of other laws on 15 miles (24 kilometers) of border extending east from the Pacific Ocean. It will mark the sixth time that the department has exercised that authority and the first time since 2008.