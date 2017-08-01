Food fight erupts over Pennsylvania ‘Pierogi Festival’ name

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania celebration of a popular Polish treat is embroiled in a food fight after a suburban Chicago chamber of commerce threatened a trademark infringement lawsuit over the use of the name “Pierogi Festival.”

Lawyers for the Whiting Pierogi Fest in Indiana recently sent a letter demanding the Edwardsville Hometown Committee stop using the name or pay royalties.

Citing a “Pierogi Fest” trademark in use since 1994 and registered a decade ago, the letter calls the Pennsylvania festival name “unfair competition” and “likely to cause consumer confusion.”

Pennsylvania lawyers said in a federal suit Monday that the Edwardsville festival isn’t a competitor and the general name isn’t trademark infringement.

The fourth annual Edwardsville Pierogi Festival was held in June. The 23rd edition of the Whiting Pierogi Fest was held last weekend.

This story has been corrected to show Whiting has held its Pierogi Fest for 23 years, not 143 years.

