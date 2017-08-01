AP source: California father to plead guilty in son’s death

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California man charged with killing his 5-year-old son after a trip to Disneyland was expected to plead guilty during a court hearing Tuesday, a person familiar with the case told The Associated Press.

The person said the agreement was still being finalized ahead of a scheduled preliminary hearing for Aramazd Andressian Sr., 35, in the suburban Alhambra branch of Los Angeles County Superior Court.

The person was not authorized to publicly discuss the matter in advance of the plea and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Andressian previously pleaded not guilty to a murder charge and is being held on $10 million bail.

Prosecutors contend Andressian killed his son, Aramazd Andressian Jr., to get back at his estranged wife.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s investigators have said they think the boy was killed early April 21. His body was found June 30 near Lake Cachuma in Santa Barbara County.

Andressian Sr. was found passed out in a South Pasadena park on April 22. He had taken prescription pills and was found in a car doused in gasoline in an apparent suicide attempt, sheriff’s officials said.

Andressian told authorities that he drove that day about 145 miles (233 kilometers) to Lake Cachuma. The area was searched several times, but the boy’s remains were not discovered until more than two months after his disappearance.

Authorities have not disclosed how the boy was killed, what evidence there is linking the father to the boy’s death or what led them to the child’s body.

